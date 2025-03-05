A second round of public consultation on plans by London developer CO-RE to build a 31-storey office tower in the City of London has begun.

The scheme at 130 Fenchurch Street has been designed by Wilkinson Eyre with the latest consultation following an initial phase last autumn. The latest proposals include more detail around the cultural offer which there is now a meanwhile use for.

The site, located on the southern border of the City’s main cluster of towers, is occupied by a 16-storey 1950s building, Fountain House, which currently lies vacant.

The scheme is being backed by Aviva Investors, which was behind a previous plan for a 17-storey tower drawn up by Farshid Moussavi Architecture which was mothballed more than four years ago.

Demolition of the site’s existing building is set to start in early 2026 if the plans are approved.

Aviva’s portfolio of schemes in the City include One Liverpool Street, designed by Eric Parry and being built by Mace, and 101 Moorgate, also being built by Mace, and designed by John Robertson Architects.

CO-RE is behind the Lansdowne House scheme in Mayfair, being built by Mace, while earlier this year it finally started work on the ITV Studios redevelopment which is set to be built by Multiplex.