Former Sellar chief operating officer Owen Dannatt has been appointed the new boss of London civils and structures specialist Kilnbridge.

Dannatt left the firm behind the planned redevelopment of Liverpool Street station at the end of January – around the same time the firm’s construction director, Paul Flexney-Briscoe, also went

Dannatt joined the business in summer 2019, having first switched to real estate with Deloitte in 2007 after beginning his career at Taylor Woodrow as a civil engineer.

In a post on LinkedIn, Dannatt said that he was starting the new role as chief executive of the £120m turnover firm. Kilnbridge founder Dermot McDermott is taking up the chairman’s role.

Flexney-Briscoe joined Sellar in 2018 from Landsec where he was a project director for more than a decade. Sellar said he was leaving as work on the firm’s Paddington Square development was wrapping up.

He has been replaced by Flan McNamara who returned to Sellar last month, more than six years after leaving the firm.

McNamara is leading a review into the Liverpool Street plans which have racked up more than 2,200 objections. The scale of the review is such that it is thought unlikely the scheme will now get a planning committee date until 2025.