The retirement of Colin Enticknap as Willmott Dixon’s executive chairman has triggered a shake-up at the top of the firm. His departure sees Rick Willmott take over the role, with chief financial officer Graham Dundas filling Willmott’s position as chief executive.

Dundas has spent more than 25 years at the business, having joined as a management trainee in 1998 and worked his way up to join the main board in 2018.

Willmott, who became chief executive in 2005 and is the fifth generation of his family to run the company, said he was delighted that Dundas’ progression through the company had seen him promoted to his former position. He said he “looked forward to working with him in our new roles”.

He also thanked Enticknap for his “enormous contribution” over four decades with the company, praising his “leadership, dedication and acumen”.

There will also be two new additions to the company’s main board, with Roger Forsdyke, chief operating officer for Willmott Dixon Interiors, and Chris Tredget, chief operating officer for Fortem, the company’s repairs and maintenance company, also joining from January.

“With the addition of Chris and Roger to the main board, it strengthens our senior leadership team across the full range of our services in the built environment, and further supports our ability to help customers achieve their long-term growth priorities,” Willmott said.