Building products and insulation supplier SIG said like for like sales in the first quarter edged upwards as the firm said signs of a wider recovery were on the way.

In a trading update, the firm said sales in the first three months of the year were £636m and that trading in April had continued in line with the first quarter.

It said like for like sales were up 4% in the UK to £283m although the number was flat for the EU at £353m.

In a statement, the firm said: “We continue to believe that, to the extent there is the start of a recovery within 2025, it is more likely to drive demand in the second half of the year.” It added that it expected the impact of the tariffs war between the US and China to be minimal as most of its products were made in the countries in which they were sold.

SIG will release its interim results on 5 August.