Steven McGee takes up new role after a year with Irish contractor

Steven McGee, has been appointed to a new expanded role as chief operating officer, Ireland and UK at Sisk, having joined the Irish business last year.

Prior to joining Sisk, McGee spent nearly five years as managing director for construction in London at ISG, where he was also a board director.

McGee reports to chief executive Paul Brown and will continue to lead Sisk’s Irish business as well as the company’s operations in construction, civil engineering and rail across the UK.

His appointment follows the departure of Ajaz Shafi as chief operating officer to pursue an opportunity in the Middle East after more than a decade with the Ireland-based contractor.

Donal McCarthy will remain as chief operating officer in Ireland, UK and Europe for data centres, life sciences and technology.

The firm’s chief executive Brown said: “Firstly, I would like to congratulate Steven on his new role as COO, Ireland and UK. Since Steven has come into the business last year, he has been a valuable asset and contributed to a significant change management programme within the Irish business and the successful delivery of some tough legacy projects.

“Rest assured with Steven now active across both Ireland and the UK this will have a positive impact for our Irish and UK customers. I wish Steven every success in his new role.”

Sisk is currently the frontrunner for the Manchester City extension, after the club failed to agree on a price for the job with Laing O’Rourke.

Last month, the firm said the impact of inflation on fixed price jobs sent the firm slumping into the red last year.

Its latest report and accounts revealed the contractor had racked up a £2.5m pre-tax loss in 2022 from an £8.4m profit last time.

In a note accompanying the accounts, now filed at Companies House, the firm said its performance had been hit by the ongoing effects of covid-19 as well as “the impact of energy costs on fixed price contracts”.

But it said it expects to return to profitability this year and was confident about business prospects for 2024.