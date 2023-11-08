New arrival spent close to 17 years at former employer

ISG veteran Justin Lowe has joined John Sisk as operations director for its London commercial arm.

Lowe spent close to 17 years at the business where he was a regional pre-construction director by the time he left earlier this autumn.

He joined Sisk at the start of the month and has been given a brief to boost the Irish contractor’s commercial workload in the capital. Lowe will also sit on the company’s UK South board.

His arrival follows the appointment in August of another former ISG staffer – Steven McGee previously managing director at ISG and who joined in summer 2022 – as COO.

The firm, which is expected to carry out the scheme to extend Manchester City’s Etihad stadium after Laing O’Rourke failed to agree a price, racked up a £2.5m pre-tax loss in 2022 from an £8.4m profit last time.

But it said it expects to return to profitability this year and was confident about business prospects for 2024.Turnover for the year fell 8% to £351m.

No formal confirmation of the Manchester City job has yet been made.