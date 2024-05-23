Work will take capacity of Premier League champions’ ground up to 62,000

Sisk says it is on track to complete Manchester City’s new North Stand expanison during the 2025/6 season.

The firm has been on site since last autumn, having initially been awarded the deal to build a new 400-bed hotel at the complex.

But this was broadened out to the main stand works itself after the football club and Laing O’Rourke failed to agree a price last summer on the £300m development.

In an update, Sisk said steel works have started while three of the four concrete cores have also been completed. During the summer months, internal works will commence inside the stadium to mitigate any disruption for supporters when the Premier League season returns in August.

The development will include several connected all-weather facilities, centred around an expanded North Stand with one larger, single upper tier above the existing lower tier, increasing capacity to over 60,000.

Above the upper tier there will be a sky bar with views overlooking the pitch as well as a stadium roof walk experience.

A covered City Square fan zone, with capacity for 3,000 people, a new club shop, museum, workspace as well as the hotel will also be built. This is set to be finished by late 2026.

The Etihad currently seats 54,000 after the expansion of its South Stand by Laing O’Rourke in 2014 with the new extension designed by Populous making it the UK’s eighth largest stadium. The revised capacity will be just under 62,000.