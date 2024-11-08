Sizewell C has signed a deal with the University of Liverpool and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRA) to increase its skilled workforce.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, the university’s department of physics will provide skills and training in nuclear safety to Sizewell C, as well as consider the project’s support for PhD studentships.

Professor Pete Bryant, director of ESG & radiation strategy for Sizewell C, said: “This agreement with is the start of our ambition of working with the North of the UK, investing up to £2.5bn with businesses, and creating a high skilled workforce equipped to tackle the UK’s nuclear ambitions.”

The £20bn nuclear station, partly funded by French energy firm EDF, was granted development approval in July 2022.

The proposal will see a plant built on the Suffolk coast, employing 900 people and creating 1,500 apprenticeships to supply six million homes with low-carbon electricity.