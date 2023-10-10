Fit-out one of biggest firm has carried out in UK

Skanska has won a £158m fit-out and construction contract for Telehouse’s largest data centre, based in London’s Docklands.

The firm will carry out the M&E fit-out at two of the floors at the London-based IT provider’s data centre, which is currently undergoing a significant upgrade.

Skanska will install plant and other electrical systems at the centre, including air conditioning and ventilation.

A new roof gantry, lifts, cladding replacement and gatehouse will also be installed as part of the project while secure entrances will be rebuilt.

Skanska was awarded the contract by Telehouse, which operates eight facilities in London, Paris and Frankfurt, following completion of an early works package at the site under a pre-construction services agreement.

Work on the main contract is due to be completed by June next year and is one of the biggest fit-outs by value the firm has carried out in the UK.