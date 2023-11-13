Skanska’s building boss Steve Holbrook has left the contractor, drawing a line under a career at the business that began nearly 30 years ago in 1995.

Holbrook was appointed boss of the firm’s building business in 2018, two years after he took over from Paul Heather as the firm’s head of its London commercial building business. Heather, now group managing director of McLaren, left to go to Sir Robert McAlpine.

Skanska said Holbrook has been replaced been replaced by Terry Muckian, the firm’s boss of its Cementation piling business.

Muckian, who has been in the Cementation post for two years, has been replaced as managing director by Cementation’s operations director Andy Entwistle.

In a statement, Skanska said: “Steve [Holbrook] has made a significant contribution to the company over many years. We all wish him the very best for his future endeavours.

“We’re pleased to confirm that Terry Muckian has been appointed as Managing Director – Building, responsible for our national building unit. Terry brings a wealth of experience in operational and commercial leadership, combined with a strong customer focus across both public and private sectors.”

Skanska said Entwistle will join its senior management team and “brings a great breadth of experience to the role and as well as having many strong customer relationships”.

The firm, which in its last set of results filed at Companies House had a turnover of £1.1bn in 2021, said the changes would not impact on project delivery.

Holbrook’s departures comes a couple of months after one of its UK board directors left following more than two decades at the firm.

Martin Neeson was one of six executive vice presidents who sat on the board alongside new chief executive Katy Dowding and had been in the role since late 2016, having joined the firm in 2001. He left at the end of August.

>>See also: Infrastructure in crisis: ministers must honour commitments so schemes like HS2 can overcome poor perceptions

The firm said it is still completing a consultation with staff which will see several back-office roles go.

Meanwhile, Wates Construction managing director Mark Tant has left the firm and been replaced on an interim basis by Steff Battle who has been at the firm since 1995.

Tant joined Wates in 2019 from Shepherd Construction where he had been managing director.