An independent review commissioned by the Department for Education is calling for a major overhaul of the construction skills system.

The review, led by Mark Farmer, founder of Cast Consultancy, has said a fundamental reset of the current Industry Training Board (ITB) model is necessary to safeguard growth ambitions.

It says the current system is not effectively addressing the sector’s needs and a more strategic, unified approach is required to build a more resilient, productive and skilled workforce.

The review makes 63 recommendations to transform how the industry approaches workforce development.

The Department for Education has accepted 34 recommendations without amendment, and partially accepted or accepted in principle 26 recommendations.

It said industry needs to move away from focusing solely on new entrants and apprentices, to a whole workforce approach that includes upskilling and reskilling existing workers.

Industry Training Boards (ITBs) need to deliver more innovative and impactful programmes to drive at scale improvements in industry competency, productivity, and retention, the review said, and to focus on both the employed and self-employed workforce.

Farmer, who was the author behind the 2016 Modernise or Die report, said: ““If we are serious about cementing growth and future proofing the industry, then we cannot ignore the capacity gap that is widening across our construction sector.

“The report highlights construction is at its lowest employment level since 1998. Since the previous employment peak pre-global financial crisis in 2008, construction employment has fallen by 20% . But in the same period, the UK’s population has grown 10%. These stark numbers now necessitate a rethink on how we arrest the decline.”

Among the recommendations are the need for more flexible, modular, and accelerated career pathways into and through the industry; the introduction of an industry-wide digital skills passport system to improve worker quality assurance; and the implementation of a strategic and digitally enabled workforce planning platform to better model demand and associated skills needs in the construction industry.