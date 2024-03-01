Engineer Stantec has been appointed to carry out design work on Tata’s £4bn car battery plant in Somerset.

The news comes as four firms are set to return bids today for the first phase of the deal.

Stantec will provide architecture, MEP, structural, and civil engineering services, along with risk management, planning compliance and landscape architecture.

The Indian firm said it and its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) would be the anchor customers for the new factory.

Firms in the hunt include ISG and Wates while others thought to be looking at the job are Sir Robert McAlpine while Vinci is also believed to working up a tender with its bid being co-ordinated from France.

Once bids go in, a decision is expected later in the spring with the new factory set to begin supplying units from 2026.

Tata has said it said it and its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover will be the anchor customers for the new factory.

The plant will be built at Bridgwater with the scheme being masterminded by Tata’s global battery business which is called Agratas.