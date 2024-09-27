The country’s second biggest steelwork contractor returned to the black last year after two successive years of losses.

William Hare, which is behind only Severfield in terms of income, posted a pre-tax profit of £5.8m from a loss of £853,000 last time. The firm racked up a £2.2m loss in 2021.

Chief executive Sue Hodgkiss said its order book was “well diversified” and added that revenue was up on the back of a “resurgence in international markets, as well as further growth in the UK”.

Hare, which is working for Sir Robert McAlpine on British Land’s 2 Finsbury Avenue office block in the City of London, said turnover was up 27% to £316m.

The firm’s net cash at the year end was up to £27.4m from £20m with staff numbers rising to nearly 2,000 from 1,770 last time. Just over 900 are employed in the UK with the remainder in the rest of the world.