More than 150 firms have landed places on a £1.6bn consultancy framework for the government’s new hospital programme.

Mace, Turner & Townsend, Gardiner & Theobald and Gleeds are among consultants appointed to the four-year NHS Shared Business Services framework, which officially started yesterday and will run until 2027.

It is the third generation of the Healthcare Planning, Construction Consultancy and Ancillary Services (HPCCAS) agreement, which provides the NHS and other public sector bodies with services including architecture, civil and structural engineering and surveying.

Other firms on the deal include Aecom, Buro Happold, Stantec, Hydrock, Stace, CPC Project Services, Price & Myers.

Architects include BDP, Pick Everard, Glancy Nicholls, Levitt Bernstein, HOK, Purcell, Corstorphine & Wright, HLM, Associated Architects and Ryder Architecture.

The launch of the framework comes three months after the government announced a £20bn relaunch of the new hospital programme (NHP), adding five more hospitals to the 40 promised in 2019 and delaying some schemes past the original 2030 construction deadline.

The new programme is centred around a modular approach to new hospital schemes called ‘Hospital 2.0’, which aims to use standardised components and design to reduce the cost and delivery time of construction and maintenance.

Leaders of the NHP have said the programme will require the creation of a “national industry” to supply the components needed for the schemes at scale.

NHS Shared Business Services senior category manager Melissa King said “To achieve the level of investment and regeneration required across the NHS and public sector, customers need a compliant, secure and trusted route that helps them navigate construction consultancy services through to procurement.”

The HPCCAS framework consists of 11 lots, including net zero, environmental consultancy and sustainability lots aiming to support clients in reducing their carbon footprint.

It also includes a lot for healthcare planning lot for the development of models of care, demand and capacity modelling, business case development and strategic estates planning.