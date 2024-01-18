The Mayor of Tees Valley has announced a £1bn infrastructure package for the region.

At an event earlier this week in Middlesborough, Ben Houchen announced a number of major schemes, including a pledge to bring 15 electric trackless trams to serve Middlesborough, Redcar, Stockton, Hartlepool and Darlington town centres.

The funding package will also see £60m invested in transport technology to cut journey times and money for the A689 road scheme between Hartlepool and Stockton and the next phase of a new Tees flyover.

There will also be cash for a park and ride facility and transport hub as part of a £40m overhaul of South Bank railway station, and a £40m boost for gauge clearance work for freight on the Eaglescliffe to Northallerton railway line.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “We have an ambitious package of improvements planned which will revolutionise travel across Teesside, Darlington, and Hartlepool. Not only will these projects make a positive difference to everyone’s day to day travel, but they will also boost our continued plan to make our region an economic powerhouse with access to good, well-paid, long-term jobs.

“Be it at Darlington Station, Middlesbrough Station, or at our airport, we can show a record of delivery – but now we can offer the promise of much, much more for the people of Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.”

Houchen has already announced some of his infrastructure plans earlier this month, including a £1m study to explore the viability of a new crossing of the river Tees and a commitment to rebuild the railway station at Teeside Airport

The funding and project allocations will be subject to a decision at Cabinet later this month.