Documents to be issued to firms on procurement specialist’s major works framework

Tender documents for a new student centre at the University of York will be issued next month to firms on procurement specialist YORbuild’s major works framework.

Building understands the job has a construction value of at least £40m meaning six firms would be in the running for the work.

YORbuild’s major works lot on the framework is for schemes £30m and over and has Bam, Galliford Try, Kier, Morgan Sindall, Tilbury Douglas and Wates all on it.

The York University project, which has been designed by Irish practice O’Donnell & Tuomey and ADP Architecture, is being let as a two-stage job with a winner due later this year.

The scheme is being project managed by Mace with CPC acting as the QS.

The six-storey building takes the form of an upside-down trapezoid and is intended to offer an “iconic new arrival point” on the university’s Campus West, the architects said.

It will contain event spaces, collaborative study areas, TV and radio studios and a new home for the university’s student unions and support services, along with a cafe and rooftop garden.

Planning approval has already been granted for the demolition of some existing vacant buildings on the site, with work to remove them set to start later this spring.

Construction of the new block is slated to start next spring next year and complete by 2026 if the scheme is given the all clear

It will be built entirely from natural materials and renewable sources, the design team said, including reconstituted stone with plans for solar panels, rooflights and solar controlled glazing.

The centre will also reach high sustainability standards including ‘net zero carbon’ accredited by the UK Green Building Council.