Bywater Properties has appointed a new head of living as it eyes build-to-rent move

Timber office specialist Bywater Properties says it will move into the residential sector this year.

The business, which was co-founded by the executive chairman of supermarket chain Iceland, has appointed Harry Daws as its new head of living.

Daws has 15 years’ experience in real estate, most recently as investment director at Scape, and will spearhead the firm’s push into the rental and student accommodation markets.

Bywater was set up in 2007 by Iceland’s Richard Walker, along with ex-JLL consultant Theo Michell.

Early developments were in Poland but since 2013 the business has refocused on UK projects with a sustainability element.

The company’s flagship project is Paradise, a 63,250 sq ft mass timber office development in Lambeth, South London.

Chief executive Michell said: “Our long-term vision is to deliver projects that create meaningful change and challenge current norms in the property sector.

“We aim to align the goals of our investors, occupiers and the broader community through the delivery of high-quality, low carbon projects – in particular timber.”

Last year, Bywater agreed an investment deal with £9bn turnover, listed Japanese timber and housing specialist Sumitomo Forestry with the pair working jointly on the Paradise scheme.