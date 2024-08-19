Currie & Brown and Gleeds have joined forces with US engineering giant Aecom to create a new joint venture to work on two hospitals in Peru.

The group, known as the UK Healthcare Alliance (UKHA), has been named as the programme manager for two high-complexity regional hospitals in Piura and Trujillo in the northern region of the south American country.

The partnership will deliver the schemes, commissioned through a government-to-government agreement for the Programa Nacional de Inversiones en Salud, an initiative of the Peruvian Ministry of Health.

Almost £500 million has been ring-fenced to deliver the two hospitals, which are meant to reduce the need for patients to travel outside the region for high-quality specialised care.

Ken Mazey, project director for UKHA at Gleeds said, “Gleeds has extensive experience of working with the Peruvian government thanks to our involvement in the ANIN and Bicentennial Schools programmes.

“Through this latest partnership, the UKHA will play a central role in the provision of improved access to high-quality healthcare for the people of Piura, Trujillo, and the surrounding areas.

“These facilities will mean a better quality of life and greater life expectancy for residents, as well as providing an economic boost to the area during construction and in the longer term, once fully operational.”

UKHA will establish a project management office in the capital, Lima, which will be the hub from which works are coordinated.

The hospitals are expected to be operational from late 2028.