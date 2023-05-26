Transport for North has launched a consultation on a new strategic plan, which it says will form the blueprint for investment in the region’s transport system.

The 12-week statutory consultation, launched yesterday, will shape the body’s advice to government on transport priorities for the North of England, set to be submitted later this year.

At the centre of the strategic plan are three ambitions: to transform economic performance, rapidly decarbonise the transport network and reduce “transport-related social exclusion”.

It will also include new metrics, including a “right share” metric that will support efforts to reduce car dependency and create capacity to accommodate growth on public transport networks.

Additionally, the strategy sets out plans to achieve near zero emissions from surface transport in the North of England by 2045 and puts in place a long-term ambition to double the share of freight carried by rail.

Lord McLoughlin, chair of Transport for North (TfN), said the strategic plan would “lay the foundations for the transport infrastructure investment for the North for decades to come”, urging members of the public to participate in the consultation.

Running to 17 August, the consultation will include virtual and in person drop-in events to gather views from members of the public.

It comes as rail minister Huw Merriman announced a £72m rail investment package for the North of England.

The funding will deliver a third platform at Salford Crescent station and track improvement work across north Manchester, as well as extra entry and exit points to platforms at Manchester Victoria Station.