Winner due on City of London block in next few weeks

The race for a £250m deal to revamp the current offices of Deutsche Bank at 75 London Wall is down to two firms, Building understands.

Multiplex and Lendlease are expected to find out in the next few weeks who has won the job after a bid from Mace was tailed off.

The scheme, also known as Winchester House, is being run by development manager Castleforge.

Deutsche Bank has begun moving staff out of the building to new offices at 21 Moorfields, built by Sir Robert McAlpine and handed over 18 months late, with the firm now taking possession of several floors of the 17-storey block which is still being fitted out by ISG.

The building will become the finance firm’s new headquarters with the bank hoping all staff could be in as soon as the summer after previous estimates had been for the end of the year.

Winchester House was sold by China Investment Corporation last year for £257m to a joint venture of Castleforge and Malaysian construction and property company Gamuda Group.

Castleforge and Gamuda have promised a “comprehensive upgrade and refurbishment” for the building which was designed in the early 1990s by Swanke Hayden Connell. This design, which replaced a 1960s building, has three trading floors able to accommodate 650 traders per floor.

The JV said it is looking at a retrofit-first approach for work on the 320,000 sq ft building which will also include roof terraces as well as improved public realm.

The project team includes project manager Opera, architect Orms and QS Gardiner & Theobald.

Meanwhile, a winner on Eric Parry’s 50 Fenchurch Street scheme is now expected to be made next month.

A contractor for the £400m scheme had been due to be appointed this month but the decision is understood to have slipped a few weeks. Mace and Multiplex are both in the running for the work.

Development manager on the 35-storey job is Yard Nine, while the project manager is Third London Wall with Core Five the QS. Arup is the consultant on M&E and structures. Client on the scheme is 22 Bishopsgate owner AXA IM Alts.

Earlier this year, Keltbray won a £30m contract for structural demolition, basement dig and piling wall work at the site as well as work to protect a nearby listed church.