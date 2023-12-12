Birmingham and Manchester schemes to see the construction of nearly 1,800 student rooms

Plans have been lodged for three more student accommodation towers, a 1,200-room scheme in Birmingham and a 580-bed scheme in Manchester.

Associated Architects’ proposals for the Cambrian Wharf scheme for University College Birmingham (UCB) consist of two linked towers rising to 15 and 35 storeys.

The towers would be built on a 1.7 acre site next to UCB’s main campus building near the Jewellery quarter and will require the demolition of the university’s existing 1970s Cambrian Hall buildings.

In Manchester, plans drawn up by Hodder & Partners, the practice founded by former RIBA president and Stirling Prize-winner Stephen Hodder, would see the construction of a 36-storey tower for London developer Manner.

The Hotspur Press scheme, Manner’s first development in Manchester, comes five years after Hodder & Partners’ unbuilt 28-storey tower proposal for the site was given council approval.

The Manchester-based practice was the winner of the first ever Stirling Prize in 1996 for its Centenary Building, designed for the University of Salford.

The two planning applications follow the recent submission of proposals for a 35-storey student accommodation tower in Leeds designed by local architect Enjoy Design.

Later this week, Manchester council is set to approve three more major student accommodation schemes comprising a total of some 5,000 student rooms in the city.

Sheppard Robson’s plans for a 23-storey tower, Hawkins Brown and Simpson Haugh’s plans for three towers of 12, 14 and 29 storeys, and outline plans by Sheppard Robson for a 3,300-bed student accommodation campus have all been recommended for approval ahead of Thursday’s planning meeting.