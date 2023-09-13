Skanska has confirmed that one of its UK board directors has left after more than two decades at the firm.

The departure of executive vice president Martin Neeson comes as the company said it was looking at making an unspecified amount of job cuts at the business.

Filings made at Companies House, show that Neeson left Skanska at the end of last month.

Two other senior figures who don’t sit on the board, operational efficiency director Andy MacAskill, and communications director Anna Mann, have also gone, the firm added.

Neeson was one of six executive vice presidents who sat on the board alongside new chief executive Katy Dowding and had been in the role since late 2016, having joined the firm in 2001.

Skanska said it was looking at reducing headcount among its back-office staff and added: “We do not wish to pre-empt the outcome of the collective consultation process so it would not be right to comment further on the total number of roles potentially affected at this time.”

The firm said the cuts “have been driven by the broader challenging market conditions affecting the construction sector”.

In its last set of results the firm posted improved revenue of £1.4bn in 2022 with pre-tax profit up to £55m from £35m.