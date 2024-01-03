Firm was bought by US private equity firm last summer

United Living is considering acquisitions after announcing strong revenue and profit growth in its latest accounts.

In the year to 31 March 2023, income was up 22% to £534m, while profit before tax increased 237% to £29m.

Its latest results cover a period which ended just before the Kent-based business was acquired by US private equity firm Apollo.

The 1,100-strong company began operating in the 1960 as a central heating specialist, before expanding into new homes, infrastructure and property services.

All three parts of the business grew their committed orders, with the combined secured order book reaching £3bn as of 31 March.

New contracts signed during the period were worth £1.7bn and included a £460m deal with Clarion, a £300m deal with L&Q and a £144m deal with Northumbrian Water Group.

Chairman and chief executive Neil Armstrong said there were “many growth opportunities” available in infrastructure due to network upgrades, new infrastructure required for hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage, as well as the decarbonisation of heat.

“New property regulatory requirements are leading local authorities to require more property services to improve the conditions of existing housing stock and demand for new, affordable homes is increasing to align with the Government’s targets,” he said.

Armstrong added that the firm was “well positioned to continue its strong organic growth and drive further value through suitable strategic acquisitions”.