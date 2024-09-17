The US firm that bought RLF three years ago has snapped up another UK consultant specialising in project management and cost consulting.

MGAC, a project and cost manager which has seven offices across the US and Canada, including New York, Seattle and Toronto and is headquartered in the American capital Washington DC, has acquired seven-strong Flint & Partners for an undisclosed sum.

The pair had already announced a “strategic partnership” six months ago which promised “to grow the collaborative presence of both firms, leveraging their combined expertise, experience, and resources”.

Speaking about its deal to buy up the firm, Mark Anderson, president and chief executive of MGAC, said: “This next step in our partnership will allow us to be more agile and entrepreneurial across our current and target markets.”

Flint & Partners was set up two years ago Peter Flint along with directors Paul Davis and Radhika Sathy.

MGAC said that Flint will serve on its leadership team as executive managing director and be based in its London office. “[He] will lead the UK team to grow the business and deliver a modern client services approach,” it added.

Flint, along with Sathy and Davis, worked for more than three decades at Aecom and before that Davis Langdon, where he began his career in 1990 in his native Australia. Flint was Aecom’s chief growth officer in its EMEA region for two years before leaving to set up his boutique consultant business in May 2022. The firm’s clients include Derwent London, the British Museum and ExCeL London.

MGAC has four offices in the UK that came with the acquisition of RLF in October 2021.