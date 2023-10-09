US consulting engineer DeSimone has bought another UK business, picking up cost consultant Decipher for an undisclosed sum.

DeSimone, which was set up in New York in 1969, has nearly 600 staff working out of 21 offices globally and last year posted a turnover of $72m (£56m).

In the summer it bought 13-strong engineer DP Squared, which is based in West Yorkshire and which has been going since 2004.

Now it has added a further 22 staff to its UK payroll with the deal for Decipher which was set up in 2001 and has offices in London, Manchester and Dubai.

As well as QS work, Decipher also carries out quantum and project advisory, project planning and dispute resolution work. The firm has a turnover of £2.5m and recent jobs have included work on Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium as well as the Nine Elms mixed-use scheme at Battersea in London.

DeSimone said Decipher’s London business will now be based out if its office Farringdon.