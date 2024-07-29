US giant Turner Construction has bought Irish M&E contractor Dornan Engineering for an undisclosed sum.

Dornan specialises in life sciences and data centre work and has around 1,000 employees with the firm expected to post a revenue this year of $760m (£592m).

As well as M&E, it also carries out instrumentation and commissioning work and, along with biopharma and data centres, Dornan also works in the industrial, healthcare, commercial, aviation and education sectors.

Turner, which had been linked with a bid for up-for-sale Lendlease, said it had identified $20bn (£15.6bn) “of advanced technology project opportunities in Europe” and its chief executive Peter Davoren added: “The combination of Turner and Dornan will enable us to offer a broader range of services and solutions that our clients seek in Europe.”

Turner, which is a subsidiary of German giant Hochtief and had an income of $35.7bn (£38bn) last year, said it is working on several advanced technology projects in the Netherlands and Spain.

But it added: “Through the complimentary services of Dornan, Turner sees a significant opportunity to expand its presence in Europe with new and existing clients.”

Dornan was set up in 1966 and has a UK office in west London as well as its head office in Cork and several offices across Europe including Belgium, Denmark and Germany.