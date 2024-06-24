CBRE has announced plans to combine its project management business with its majority-owned subsidiary Turner & Townsend, while also appointing Vincent Clancy, T&T chairman and chief executive, to the CBRE board.

It marks the latest step in the American real estate giant’s plan for the 76-year-old UK consultant, in which it has held a 60% ownership interest since November 2021.

The New York stock exchange-listed company valued Turner & Townsend (T&T) at £1.6bn when the deal was completed.

Upon closing the merger transaction, CBRE will own 70% of the combined business, with T&T partners holding the remaining share.

Clancy will lead the combined project management business, and will continue to report to a board controlled by CBRE and comprised of senior executives from both CBRE and Turner & Townsend.

The CBRE board of directors intends to appoint Clancy to the board once the transaction has closed.

CBRE’s entire project management business, including T&T, produced net revenue of about $3bn in 2023.

Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s chair and chief executive officer, said: “Unifying our project management business will create an offering that is unmatched for its scale and breadth of capabilities, with more than 20,000 employees serving clients in over 60 countries.

“Powerful secular trends, particularly increased spending on infrastructure, green energy, and employee experience, are growth catalysts for this business and we are well positioned to capitalise on this significant opportunity.

>> Read more: T&T partners received £18m payout following CBRE deal

“Vince is an exemplary leader who has guided Turner & Townsend to great success,” Sulentic added. “Putting CBRE’s extensive global project management resources and capabilities under Vince will strengthen our value proposition for clients and advance our growth ambitions.”

The transaction is expected to close around year-end, subject to satisfaction of regulatory and other customary conditions and completion of required consultations with employee works councils in certain jurisdictions.