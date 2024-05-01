Tony Raikes ends more than two decades at business

The boss of Vinci’s facilities arm has retired, ending a 20 year association with the firm.

Tony Raikes joined the business, when it was known as Taylor Woodrow, in 2001 and became managing director of Vinci Facilities in 2008.

Before becoming boss of the facilities operation, Raikes was a divisional director at Taylor Woodrow’s buildings business for more than two years.

Raikes has been replaced by divisional director Paul Cottam who has been with the firm nearly 11 years.