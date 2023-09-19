Scheme is first phase of transformation of St Helens town centre

Vinci has been picked to build the first phase of scheme to transform the town centre of St Helens in Merseyside.

The scheme, which has already been granted hybrid approval, is being brought forward by the borough council and the English Cities Fund and will see 24 acres redeveloped.

Subject to a detailed reserved matters planning application which will be submitted later in the autumn, the job is expected to start on site in the first quarter of 2024.

Vinci’s scope of works will cover the majority of the £90m in funding secured for the scheme, which will see the construction of a new market hall and mixed-use zone set around a 120-bedroom hotel, 64 new homes and 11,000 sq ft of retail space.

Initial works will also see replacement of the existing bus station with a new multi-modal interchange and active travel improvements across the wider town centre.

Vinci was selected through a procurement process governed by the North West Construction Hub.