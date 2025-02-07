French giant Vinci said income last year jumped 4% to nudge the €72bn (£60bn) mark with margins at its construction arm hitting a 13 year high.

In results published yesterday, the construction and airports group said 58% of its 2023 income of €71.6.bn (£59.7bn) was from outside its home country. Operating profit was up 7% to €9bn (£7.5bn).

Revenue at its construction business, its biggest division, was flat at just under €32bn (£26.7bn) last year, with 56% of this, €17.8bn (£14.8bn), coming from outside France.

It singled out the UK and US where “business levels were well oriented” and said that revenue for the entire construction business, which now includes £580m turnover road ad civils specialist FM Conway, should be similar this year to 2024’s number.

Vinci said the operating margin at its construction arm nudged up from 4% to 4.1%, a level last seen in 2011.

Its major projects work in the UK includes its HS2 station scheme at Old Oak Common in west London that it is building with Balfour Beatty while this week it was confirmed as having won the first stage of a scheme to redevelop Stockport town centre.