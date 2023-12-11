Wates has appointed Cressida Curtis as its new group sustainability director.

Curtis joins Wates from the environmental social governance (ESG) and sustainable business team at Brunswick Group, where she spent three years.

She has 20 years of industry experience havin previously been head of corporate affairs at British Land and had stints at Logicor and Quintain.

Curtis, who is a member of the Future Leadership Forum Advisory Board at the UK Green Building Council, will join Wates in the new year and sit on its executive committee.

Group sustainability director is a new role, currently being covered on an interim basis by Bekir Andrews, who will return to his former position as environmental sustainability director when Curtis starts.

She will report to chief executive Eoghan O’Lionaird, who said: “At Wates, we are passionately committed to becoming an ever more sustainable business.”