Wates has appointed a new health, safety and wellbeing director who will report to chief executive Eoghan O’Lionaird.

Brian Long will start in September and joins from Australian developer and contractor Mirvac.

He will take a place on the group’s executive committee with that role currently not listed as being on the executive team.

The head of health and wellbeing at the firm has been carried out on a part-time basis by Kelly Osborne for the past four years.

Long has previously worked for Aecom while he spent more than 17 years at Lendlease, having joined in 2001 when it was known as Bovis Lend Lease.

Last week, the firm said its construction boss Paul Chandler was leaving at the end of the year. He is being replaced by Steff Battle who joins the executive board next month.