Lee Phillips latest to land new role as firm looks to expand into London commercial fit out and refurbishment sector

Wates has brought in the former managing director of ISG’s collapsed fit-out business to lead a new team at the firm as it seeks to expand into the London commercial sector.

Lee Phillips will focus on commercial fit out and refurbishment in his new role at Wates and is building a specialist team within the firm’s construction business.

The new arm will sit separately from Wates’ Smartspace business, which provides fit out services across the UK based on private and public frameworks.

Wates said expanding its capability tailored to the London commercial market will help it offer a broader range of specialist refurbishment services to clients across all sectors.

The appointment comes just over five weeks after ISG’s eight businesses went into administration with the loss of more than 2,000 jobs.

Phillips led eight divisions at ISG Fit Out, the group’s most profitable business, and delivered projects up to £250m in value.

Prior to joining ISG, he spent 16 years leading multiple London-based projects at Overbury, as well as being part of its senior leadership team for the major projects division.

Wates executive managing director Steffan Battle said Phillips “has a strong track record of leading strategic growth for fit out businesses and knows the London market inside out”.

“This is a fantastic appointment that furthers our services considerably, and we welcome him to Wates,” he said.

Battle said fit out and refurbishment is a “growth driver” for Wates as it increases its focus on the capital’s commercial sector.

“Creating a dedicated fit out operation for this unique market complements our existing expertise, while offering a point of difference to customers,” he said.

Phillips added: “Wates has a long and trusted history in the built environment and is delivering exceptional projects in fit out and refurbishment across the country.

“Working within the London commercial market for decades, I absolutely understand the unique complexities that customers are looking to solve here – I’m proud to bring this expertise to Wates and help expand its fit out services to challenge the current market.”

Phillips is among the most senior ISG names to have landed a new role since the group’s collapse, with more than 100 former staff having already been snapped up by fit out firm Structure Tone.

Former ISG chief executive Matt Blowers joined the £145m turnover firm as joint managing director last month, while Structure Tone hoardings have already appeared at a former ISG job in the City for magic circle law firm Linklaters at 20 Ropemaker near Moorgate tube station.

It is also believed to be targeting ISG’s projects at Google in King’s Cross, as well as a scheme to finish off the Apple building in Battersea and a headquarters job for BP.

Mace and Overbury have also taken on former ISG staff while Wates has announced that Wayne Flannery, formerly ISG’s head of construction for the north, had been appointed its new managing director for its west region, which runs from the Scottish borders down to the West Midlands.

And John Sisk has been confirmed to finish ISG’s £200m vaccine manufacturing facility for Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies on Teesside, around half of which is left to be completed.

Meanwhile, former ISG sustainability head Anna Foden has joined Permasteelisa in a newly created role of head of sustainability at the cladding specialist.