Firm says it has been focussing on cost management and cash generation in past six months

Watkin Jones has said it expects to announce a “small operating profit” when it published its half year results next month.

The £360m-turnover student housing and build-to-rent specialist said it has focused on “delivery, cost management and cash generation” in the six months to 31 March.

In a short trading update today, it said: “Our strong operational focus is expected to result in a small positive operating profit for the period, with good construction delivery on in-build schemes which have traded in line with our stated margin guidance.”

The housebuilder increased its net cash to £73m from £44m during the period.

In January, the firm announced it had drastically reduced its annual pre-tax losses for the year to 30 September 2024, reporting a pre-tax loss of £300,000, down from £42.5m last time.