The student housing developer has received planning permission to deliver a 36-storey, 784-bed development in Glasgow

Watkin Jones, the student housing and build-to-rent developer, has received approval from Glasgow City Council to build what is set to be the tallest residential tower in Scotland, at 36 storeys or 114m tall.

Although the tallest structure in both Glasgow and Scotland is currently the 127m Glasgow Science Centre, this new development will be the tallest residential building in the country.

The 784-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme, called The Àrd, will be delivered as part of the regeneration of the 1970s-built Portcullis House, at Charing Cross.

Part of the building, which was most recently used as an HMRC office, will be retained and incorporated into the new development.

The scheme was designed by Manchester-based architectural firm Hawkins\Brown.

According to the planning application presented to the committee on Tuesday, the office building has been vacant since 2020 and “failed to attract a tenant over a number of years”.

Earlier this week, Watkin Jones issued a profit warning for the year ending 30 September, revising its forecasted profit down to between £10m and £12m, from the previously estimated £15m to £20m.

It also said it does not expect its 2025 figure to be higher than this.

Watkin Jones attributed the revised expectations to a “slower than expected” summer. Following the announcement, its share prices dropped by 28% from 50.30p to 36.10p.

Since 2011, Watkin Jones has completed nine managed student accommodation developments in Glasgow, delivering a total of around 4,000 student homes.

The report highlighted that the development will help address the shortage of student accommodation in the city.

It noted that Glasgow currently has an estimated 20,514 PBSA bed spaces, with only 27% of full-time students residing in purpose-built student accommodation.

The UK has an average PBSA provision rate of 35%, which means Glasgow requires an additional 6,000 student beds, assuming there is no change in student numbers.

The report added that 40% of total full-time students live in houses of multiple occupancy or private rented stock “of varying quality”.

Watkin Jones has stated that the project will save 900 tonnes of embodied carbon by retaining part of Portcullis House’s reinforced concrete frame.

The development also aims to achieve an ‘Excellent’ BREEAM rating.

Iain Smith, planning director at Watkin Jones, said: “Amidst the chronic undersupply of student housing in Glasgow, this development marks a significant step forward in addressing the demand for additional student accommodation and represents our commitment to creating sustainable homes in key regeneration areas.

“We look forward to working further with Glasgow City Council on future projects.”

Smith added: “The Àrd will not only revitalise the current brownfield site at Charing Cross, bringing much-needed redevelopment to Glasgow, but will also enhance the public realm and support the thriving student community.”