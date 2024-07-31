Merck building currently going up on London’s Euston Road

Sisk has beaten Mace and ISG to land the fit out deal on an office and life sciences centre opposite King’s Cross station in London.

Mace is carrying out the £150m shell and core deal, known as the Merck building, which will be the UK headquarters of global healthcare giant MSD.

But its hopes of extending its role there have been dashed after it was pipped by Sisk to the £125m fit-out contract.

ISG, which missed out on the shell and core deal, was also battling for the job but the race is thought to have narrowed to a fight between Mace and Sisk, which carries out a substantial amount of similar work in Ireland.

Merck developer Precis Group’s 10-storey building, which has been designed by architect AHMM, is being built on a former Access self-storage warehouse on the Euston Road.

Precis said laboratories make up around 40% of the building’s total floorspace with associated office, research and ‘write-up’ space at levels four to nine.

MSD, which is known as Merck outside Europe, is the only tenant of the building.