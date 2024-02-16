Four tower scheme will include one of North America’s largest rooftop pools

Two of the scheme's towers will be connected by a skybridge containing a rooftop infinity pool The buildings have been inspired by the neighbouring United Nations headquarters View of Manhattan from the rooftop swimming pool A spiral-shaped museum will be built at the base of the towers

Bjarke Ingels Group has unveiled plans for a pair of towers in New York which will be connected at the top by a cantilevered skybridge 168m above a public park.

The Freedom Plaza scheme, which features four towers in total, would include one of North America’s largest rooftop swimming pools on the cantilevered element with views across Midtown Manhattan.

As well as WSP, the project team also includes Adamson Associates Architects and OJB Landscape Architecture.

BIG’s plans, designed for Soloviev Group and Mohegan, feature two residential towers of 50 and 60 storeys which will contain 1,325 apartments, 40% of which will be affordable.

The other two towers, with the cantilevered skybridge, would house the five-star Banyan Tree hotel and a Mohegan hotel, plus a conference and entertainment centre.

The 150,000-gallon infinity pool would sit alongside a multi-storey viewing platform with both a glass floor and a glass ceiling, an art gallery for the Soloviev Foundation, a five-star hotel spa and wellness centre, restaurants and bars.

Show Fullscreen

The 6.7-acre waterfront site, located next to Oscar Niemeyer, Wallace Harrison and Le Corbusier’s United Nations headquarters building, is the largest undeveloped plot of land in Manhattan.

At ground level would be a standalone Museum of Freedom and Democracy in a building taking the shape of a spiralling Möbius strip, a design intended as a symbol of unity.

The four towers with their vertically striped glass facades have been designed to pay homage to the United Nations building and other modernist towers in the city from the 1950s and 1960s.

BIG founder and creative director Bjarke Ingels said the scheme would be a major new public space in the city and contribute to Manhattan’s iconic riverfront skyline.

The scheme is intending to be net zero in operation, and 20% of its onsite parking will be served by electric vehicle charging stations.