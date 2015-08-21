Nick Raynsford

Nick Raynsford has been the member of parliament for Greenwich since 1992 and Greenwich and Woolwich since 1997. He joined the government in 1997 and held responsibility for housing, planning and construction as well as being minister for London. He was minister for local and regional government in the office of the deputy prime minister from 2001 to 2005. He was made a privy councillor in the 2001 New Year’s Honours. He left the government in 2005. Nick was shadow minister for housing and construction from 1994 and front bench spokesperson for London from 1993. He was a member of the environment select committee from 1992 to 1993. He was member of parliament for Fulham from 1986 to1987 and was a councillor for the London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham from 1971 to 1975. He was director of SHAC, the London Housing Aid Centre from 1976 to 1986, and director of Raynsford & Morris Housing Consultants from 1987 to 1992. Nick Raynsford is honorary vice chairman of the Construction Industry Council. He is an honorary fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers, the Institute of Structural Engineers, the Royal Institute of British Architects, and the Royal Town Planning Institute, and an honorary member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and the Chartered Institute of Housing. He is president of the Labour Housing Group, the National Home Improvement Council, Youthbuild and the Constructionarium, and a vice president of the Town and Country Planning Association. He is chairman of Triathlon Homes, the NHBC Foundation, the Fire Protection Association Council, the Centre for Public Scrutiny and a Trustee of Open City. He is a non-executive Director of Hometrack.