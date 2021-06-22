Paul Smith
Paul Smith is managing director at Strategic Land Group
- Comment
Government must hold its nerve on the Planning Bill
The proposed reforms are an opportunity to produce a cost-effective and more predictable system that delivers better outcomes and maintains public involvement
- Comment
Fatally flawed - the standard method is a case study in how not to change planning policy
The current standard method is fatally flawed - yet not as flawed as the way it has been introduced, says The Strategic Land Group’s Paul Smith
- Comment
The green belt misconceptions perpetuating the housing crisis
The green belt is the most widely recognised part of the English planning system, but also one of the most widely misunderstood.
- Comment
NPPF - no game-changer, but cause for optimism
For all the criticism, the NPPF has, in reality, worked quite well. It could lead to a significant increase in supply overall – and that is something we can all feel optimistic about
- Comment
Rethinking the green belt needn't mean a planning free-for-all
There are plans afoot to reform the planning system, but reforming the green belt won’t necessarily result in the countryside’s disappearance
- Comment
Why the new NPPF is bad for the north
The deadline for consultation on the National Planning Policy Framework is looming, however, it seems there is one point that has been missed.
- Comment
Landbanking - an inconvenient truth
An unfortunate fact, for those that choose to blame landbanking for the housing crisis - it doesn’t actually happen
- Comment
Brownfield Land Registers – positive in principle, lacking in substance
Homes England launched with fanfare this month, announcing a series of core objectives, both new and invigorated policies intended to get housebuilders on site and start reducing the country’s housing shortfall. The newly introduced Brownfield Land Registers are one such policy.