Elly Hoult has won the Chartered of Housing vice-presidential election.

The chief operating officer of £1.1bn-turnover housing association won 33 per cent of the votes cast, coming in ahead of three other candidates in a poll of the institute’s 17,000 members.

The win means Hoult, who recently joined Building’s sister title Housing Today’s roster of columnists, will by convention take over as president of the institute in October 2024 following her year as vice-president.

Hoult, who worked for Notting Hill Genesis before joining Peabody in January, pledged in her manifesto to boost professionalism in the housing sector amid new legislation to strengthen the regulation of social landlords.

She said: “I’m committed to challenging the status quo and driving continuous improvement, understanding that professionalism lies at the core of delivering exceptional service and outcomes.

“Encouraging CIH members to embrace the new era of regulation, I will foster a culture of growth and advancement ensuring professionalism becomes a driving force in all aspects of our work.”

Hoult also pledged to ensure the CIH is at “the forefront of promoting diversity.” Hoult set up the CIH Futures initiative in 2017 to represent housing professionals under 30 years of age.

Hoult will take over as vice-president in October from Jill Haley, who will move up to replace Lara Oyedele as president for 12 months. Haley has worked in senior roles at 30,000-home housing association Gentoo and at Sunderland Council during a 41-year career.

Hoult received more votes than Alysha Burrell, founder of life coaching organisation Building Future Leaders and board member of Southdown Housing Association, Eileen Patterson, board member of Northern Ireland housing association Clanmil and Hony Premlal, chair of Eldon housing association.