Peter Hibberd
Peter Hibberd is past chair of the Joint Contracts Tribunal
Never overlook the impact of price volatility when entering a contract
In a climate of strongly fluctuating prices and pressure on supply, provision for such risks must be factored into the contract
Make contractual provison for rising prices
In the face of disproportionate materials cost inflation, it is vital to use the right fluctuation provisions in your contracts, warns Peter Hibberd
Kick-starting construction with minor works
Recent government initiatives have created opportunities for construction, especially minor works – but which contract forms should you use?
Keeping up with the coronavirus legislation for construction
Since February the government has placed a series of constantly changing new legal requirements on the building industry – so don’t get caught out
How contracts can smooth the path to offsite construction
Offsite construction has been heralded as the future for many decades – so what is standing in its way?
Alliancing with excellence: the JCT’s Constructing Excellence Contract
Alliancing can improve quality as well as productivity – and the JCT Constructing Excellence Contract is just the ticket.
Legal: the fluctuations of Brexit in building contracts
Entering a building contract while Brexit is pending demands close attention to fluctuation provisions
What's wrong with retention?
Retentions meet a real need and aren’t a problem in themselves – it’s how they are administered that needs fixing
Legal: BIM - it's what you do with it
Peter Hibberd cautions that BIM’s effectiveness in preventing disputes depends on good practice in tackling known issues
Legal blog: Incompatible provisions
The contractor’s liability for design faults depends on not just the main contract form but also its associated documents: if they contradict each other, you could end up in court
Infrastructure: What’s in a name?
‘Infrastructure’ is the word on everyone’s lips at the moment, but how do you define it for contract purposes? For the most part, it might be best not to
Simply fair
Understanding contractual provisions can be complicated but a solid legal framework that also reflects fair payment guidance is essential
The ties that bind
After Brexit, the UK is to go its own way regarding procurement and contracts but it will still have to work within parameters set by others if it is to trade internationally
Who needs bills of quantities?
The value of bills of quantities continues to be questioned, thanks to advances in technology and measuring methods. But quantification remains important, however it is done
In a state of fluctuation
With inflation levels low, construction contracts are now less likely to offer fluctuation provisions. But the question as to where the risk of price changes should lie has not gone away
Contracts: Making amends
What happens when making amendments to a standard contract causes things to go wrong?
Insolvent abuse
Insolvency during the course of a building project is one of the sector’s grim realities. What contract provisions are there to provide protection from another party’s insolvency?
Overpayment: Rare need for redress
It should be difficult to overpay on an interim payment but when it does occur, should there be an express term providing for repayment?
Retentions: Fit for purpose?
There have been problems with retentions ever since they were introduced to ensure builders finished a job to a good standard. But finding an alternative has proved elusive
Establishing communication
Are communications protocols necessary to support the payment process?