Rab Bennetts co-founded Bennetts Associates in 1987 with his partner Denise Bennetts, and provides overall design direction to the firm. He takes a personal, hands-on approach to projects and is keen to create a collaborative spirit throughout the practice’s activities. Rab is also involved in research projects, professional committees and construction education outside the firm and is a board member of the UK Green Building Council, a trustee of the Design Council and a director at Sadler’s Wells Theatre. He was awarded the OBE for services to architecture in 2003.
- Comment
The Farmer Review is a call for re-education
This fragmented industry needs to reform for sure, but more than that we need to fundamentally change our attitudes to how we work together
- Comment
Construction has reverted to its bad old ways
Since the recession contracts are tougher, lawyers dominate tendering, project risk is dumped on the weakest - in short the adversarial approach is back
- Comment
Sustainability: A virtuous circle
Achieving sustainability in practice requires tireless personal commitment. But the effort not only rubs off on others, it’s also very good for business
- Comment
Let's hear it for design-savvy contractors
Builders who understand the design process give themselves a competitive edge
- Comment
Inconsistent design information is a blight
The RIBA should regulate architects’ work stages
- Comment
Why Vince Cable is right on rotten procurement
The business secretary’s comments on “terrified clients” excluding SMEs will have struck a chord with architects
- Comment
Procuring a design team: The art of not getting shafted
What’s the best way to choose a design team? Rigid scoring systems need to change if clients are to get the best balance between cost and quality