Rab Bennetts

Rab Bennetts co-founded Bennetts Associates in 1987 with his partner Denise Bennetts, and provides overall design direction to the firm. He takes a personal, hands-on approach to projects and is keen to create a collaborative spirit throughout the practice’s activities. Rab is also involved in research projects, professional committees and construction education outside the firm and is a board member of the UK Green Building Council, a trustee of the Design Council and a director at Sadler’s Wells Theatre. He was awarded the OBE for services to architecture in 2003.