Richard Jones
Richard Jones is a senior partner at Jackson Coles. With over 30 years’ experience in the property and construction industries, Richard has advised a wealth of clients on their building and development requirements.
He was instrumental in developing the profile and prestigious client base of Jackson Coles and establishing it as one of the leading construction consultancies in the UK.
He has overseen and delivered both project and cost management services in all sectors on projects ranging in size from £100,000 to more than £150m, and has used his experience to act as a surrogate client.
He was appointed senior partner of Jackson Coles in April 2013 and concentrates his time on creating new opportunities, nurturing existing and emerging contacts and developing the firm’s reputation and visibility.
- Comment
Traditional construction in Vietnam
A brief insight into a very different culture shows a system that doesn’t suffer from the boom and bust cycle, at least not yet …
- Comment
What are garden cities worth?
Richard Rogers might not like them, but there’s merit in the garden cities movement
- Comment
Richard Jones picks 'Housebuilders warn of supply chain bottleneck'
While this news story taps into the economic history of housebuilding, it also looks to its future
- Comment
Construction's crystal balls
No one knows exactly what will happen in 2014, but it will certainly be different
- Comment
The Stirling Prize and the missing QSs
Quantity surveyors don’t just keep the score but contribute to good design - so why did the RIBA fail to credit them at the Stirling Prize Awards?
- Comment
An industry that undersells itself
The construction sector manages to accomplish some amazing things – so why don’t we shout about it more?