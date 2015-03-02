Richard Jones

Richard Jones is a senior partner at Jackson Coles. With over 30 years’ experience in the property and construction industries, Richard has advised a wealth of clients on their building and development requirements.

He was instrumental in developing the profile and prestigious client base of Jackson Coles and establishing it as one of the leading construction consultancies in the UK.

He has overseen and delivered both project and cost management services in all sectors on projects ranging in size from £100,000 to more than £150m, and has used his experience to act as a surrogate client.

He was appointed senior partner of Jackson Coles in April 2013 and concentrates his time on creating new opportunities, nurturing existing and emerging contacts and developing the firm’s reputation and visibility.