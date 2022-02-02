Richard Threlfall
Richard Threlfall is global head of infrastructure at KPMG
- Comment
This is what the future holds for construction
The challenges and opportunities facing our industry increasingly apply to us all. We should collaborate accordingly
- Comment
Challenges posed by climate crisis should be an opportunity not a threat
Firms already working towards a sustainable future can thrive. COP26 last was a wake-up call for everyone else
- Comment
It is vital that we rise to the digital challenge
The infrastructure sector is among the last to embrace the potential of the digital revolution but it is in all of our interests to do so, says Richard Threlfall
- Comment
Flexible working on construction sites is a win-win
Until the pandemic it was presumed working flexibly was incompatible with efficient site operations, now we know different
- Comment
We must build on the need to focus on biodiversity
Working with nature is key if construction is not to get caught in the middle of two important but potentially contradictory ambitions, says KPMG’s Richard Threlfall
- Comment
To grow or not to grow?
Economic growth has become the only measure of a country’s success, but the pandemic and climate crisis tell us to strive for something more meaningful, says KPMG’s Richard Threlfall
- Comment
The turning point of 2020
By opening our eyes to the vulnerability of humanity covid has also forced us to confront the challenge of climate change, says KPMG’s Richard Threlfall
- Comment
The office will endure as a positive choice for many
The chances of a significant long-term change in our traditional working behaviour are massively overestimated, says KPMG’s Richard Threlfall
- Comment
Blueprint for building our economic recovery
Government must take fast, bold and decisive action to avoid the worst recession in centuries, says KPMG’s Richard Threlfall
- Comment
Five ways to make the ‘new normal’ better than before
As individuals and companies we cannot control this pandemic, but we do have a choice in how we respond to it
- Comment
How can construction create a safe and just space?
Building the right infrastructure is the key to tackling global poverty in an environmentally sustainable way – if we follow these steps …
- Comment
Let’s be honest about private finance in infrastructure
Private investment in infrastructure has been criticised – wrongly – in the past few years. The government supports it abroad but has refused to promote it at home
- Comment
Let’s build our way to net zero
Infrastructure investment is the key to achieving the government’s target of net zero emissions by 2050
- Comment
Our challenge is not to innovate or die. It is invest or decline
We believe there’s no money to pay for infrastructure – the problem is more who controls the budgets
- Comment
Construction must admit it has a problem with diversity
Disappointing diversity statistics should not make us sigh and shrug – recognising that it simply isn’t good enough should spur us all to take effective action
- Comment
How to beat the Brexit blues
There are far more important things for construction to worry about than Brexit – yes, it’s a Bad Thing, but will anyone really notice in the long run?
- Comment
What's the best way to attract and recruit young people into construction? Get them young
The industry’s approach to attracting and hiring new talent is haphazard. The Construction Leadership Council, if properly funded, could do something about it
- Comment
UK is lacking fibre
Many other countries’ broadband capability puts ours to shame – and while government targets are a step in the right direction, progress is painfully slow
- Comment
We need to plug in to electric cars
Electric vehicles with zero emissions are the future, so it is vital government creates the conditions to maximise take-up and build a proper charging point network
- Comment
Taking the long view
Infrastructure is all about long-term value – or should be. But to make that a reality we must learn to work together. Will you sign up to Project 13 and help transform the sector?