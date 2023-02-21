Sadie Morgan
Sadie Morgan is a co-founding director of dRMM Architects. She is also the HS2 design panel chair, sits on the UK’s National Infrastructure Commission and is a mayor’s design advocate for the Greater London Authority
We must design the vibrancy back into our urban places
This should be the ‘comeback’ year for culture in our cities, but we need to reconsider how best to define our cultural spaces, says Sadie Morgan
Focus on design is the key to delivering infrastructure faster
A rush to get things moving often fails to allow space for the parameters of a project to be fully thought through at the start, which leads to delays later on, says Sadie Morgan
What does good leadership look like today?
This is a time of change and instability. We all have the potential and the responsibility to help shape its direction, says Sadie Morgan
We need evidence-based design to reach climate and wellbeing targets
We know we should be building more sustainably, so let’s gather the facts that make the construction case incontrovertible, says Sadie Morgan
We must put people and their homes at the heart of the planning process
It is essential that we develop a consistent, national approach to community consultation before we start designing and building, says Sadie Morgan
Why don’t we care more about preserving biodiversity?
The devastating impact of climate change is widely known but the degradation of our planet’s biodiversity is just as detrimental to its health
The best buildings have the best clients – and the public sector is lagging behind
In 2021 we saw some of the most exciting developments of our decade kick off. This year’s schemes should be even better
If this was a year of transition, the next must be one of action
As the climate crisis intensifies, the world needs to change – and our industry has a responsibility to lead the way
Good design is crucial as we tackle the nation’s biggest challenges
The cabinet reshuffle and hosting of COP26 are two major events this season that form part of the UK’s longer race towards a different future, says Sadie Morgan
Fight discrimination by focusing on the individual
Improving equality, diversity and inclusion requires more than words and policies. Personal support and offers of help are every bit as important, says Sadie Morgan
Focus on design is critical as the optimism grows
Confidence is returning to the industry. We must use the renewed energy to ensure that we build in a responsible and resilient way, says Sadie Morgan
A framework focused on improving quality of life
Too many homes are still being built without people’s health and wellbeing in mind. We must change that, says Sadie Morgan
Quality of life and climate action will define 2021
Despite everything, there have been successes and positive shifts of focus in 2020. We must build on this to create a better environment
Diverse voices must shape our future
Design leadership must grow and adapt in the wake of Richard Rogers’ retirement, says Sadie Morgan
Recovery must not trigger a race to the bottom
Lockdown has forced us to focus on what makes healthy homes and neighbourhoods - which we need to remember as we rebuild our economy
Help young workers fight for what they believe in
We need to encourage advocacy in new designers and architects
Let’s take a long, hard look at ourselves
To solve today’s complex problems we need to engage the brainpower, passion and talent of a truly diverse workforce
Quality and quantity: Let's set the standard for the industry
Good design has a positive effect on the lives of people. We need to collaborate to improve our built environment
UK must lead the green revolution
Britain is at the forefront of the fight to protect the environment with world-class designers and engineers – but we need more government action
We need a new group for change in construction
In construction, we could do a much better job of positive promotion – a new industry body would publicise the good changes taking place and show the sector is open to everyone