Sean Tompkins
Sean Tompkins is chief executive of the RICS. Sean has led the creation of RICS’ worldwide network that now covers the major financial and political centres of the world. He is responsible for ensuring that RICS is recognised in these markets as the leading body that sets and enforces professional standards in land, real estate and the built environment and offers a professional qualification that is relevant, respected and sought after. Sean supports RICS’ Governing Council in defining its strategies and is accountable to the management board for delivering performance results. In 2012, Sean was honoured to be the only CEO of a professional body invited to accompany the prime minister, David Cameron, on his post Olympics trade visit to Brazil to meet president Dilma Rousseff.
Skills for our future
Industry and government need to avoid the current short-term approach to industry skills development and look for solutions that are not purely driven by market forces
Dr Sean Tompkins picks 'What next for BIM?'
The CEO of RICS picks his favourite article published in Building in the last 12 months
The world is waking up to the need for standard measurement
Countries are coming together to stop comparing apples with pears when it comes to property asset measurement
O women, where art thou?
It’s important professional bodies and leading employers unite in the effort to attract more women into construction
Construction is now on the front foot
Tomorrow’s Budget is likely to be positive for construction, but in any case things are looking up
Staff are finally reaping the rewards of construction's recovery
Our RICS salary survey shows pay is going up across the board - and that’s just one reason to be cheerful
2014: Light at the end of the tunnel
Recovery isn’t just confined to the traditional centres of the London and the South-east - it is being replicated in each and every part of the country
PPPs and global growth go hand in hand
The scale of global infrastructure projects, including those in the UK, means that finding private finance is essential
Global measurement standards are key to recovery
By creating a level playing field for the way property is measured, valued and reported in financial statements we’re likely to see a more stable global market
India is rich with opportunities for surveyors
The huge scale of upcoming development in India will require construction expertise, but also professional standards to regulate it