Sean Tompkins

Sean Tompkins is chief executive of the RICS. Sean has led the creation of RICS’ worldwide network that now covers the major financial and political centres of the world. He is responsible for ensuring that RICS is recognised in these markets as the leading body that sets and enforces professional standards in land, real estate and the built environment and offers a professional qualification that is relevant, respected and sought after. Sean supports RICS’ Governing Council in defining its strategies and is accountable to the management board for delivering performance results. In 2012, Sean was honoured to be the only CEO of a professional body invited to accompany the prime minister, David Cameron, on his post Olympics trade visit to Brazil to meet president Dilma Rousseff.