With design, the devil is in the detail
Seemingly straightforward facades like this one at Lincoln Square can develop into highly complex systems requiring extensive secondary supporting structures and bespoke fixings, explains Szerelmey
Keeping a historic face on it – retained facades
Szerelmey Restoration has specialized in facade retention projects for many years, including Lion Plaza, Threadneedle Street