Tim Byles founded Cornerstone Assets in May 2011. From 2006 - 2011, Tim was the chief executive of Partnerships for Schools, the government’s school building agency, managing large scale multi-billion pound investment programmes. Tim was a very successful county chief executive for over a decade, and a former chairman of the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives.

    The calm before the storm

    2014-08-06T06:00:00

    Westminster will soon be a flurry of activity before the general election - and construction is at the heart of the public policy debate

    Learning from primary school data

    2014-04-29T09:08:00

    The Department for Education has created some excellent scorecards for local authorities assessing their need for primary school places. This is invaluable information for construction

    Housing for older people: An age-old problem

    2013-12-06T06:00:00

    With an ever-growing elderly population - many of whom need state aid for housing - the public and private sectors must work together to find new ways to provide the amount and type of housing that our older people need

    Self-build on a different scale

    2013-09-27T00:00:00

    Actually, says Tim Byles, demand for self-build is already there and while there’s nothing wrong with one-off Grand Design projects, what we need now is something altogether more mainstream

    Making use of what we've got

    2013-07-26T00:00:00

    Central government is at last beginning to make more of its assets, but it is local government, sitting on the lion’s share of the £370bn public estate, that must now harness its resources

    Listen closely

    2013-05-10T06:00:00

    All the noise from Westminster is about saving another £11.5bn. But more quietly, some areas of government are working to rationalise estates and provide construction work

    Green and growth in an eco-village

    2013-02-08T00:00:00

    The green economy needs to be driven by entrepreneurs not just government. Tim Byles explains how his JV with Bill Dunster aims to do just that with their eco-village in Devon

    Providing schools: Creative classes

    2011-09-09T00:00:00

    We don’t have enough places for kids in the schools their parents want. A new approach is needed: adapting other public buildings for education and bringing in private help to show us how

    Transforming lives

    2010-04-01T13:13:00

    A new trust hopes to help school children take full advantage of the educational, creative and sporting facilities Building Schools for the Future will create for them

    BSEC: A productive start to a productive year

    2010-03-02T15:58:00

    Partnerships for Schools celebrates diversity as it marks its 50th BSF project

    The green school movement

    2010-02-03T11:59:00

    Sustainability has gone from being an optional extra to a central priority of Building Schools for the Future - and it’s an area of technology that’s getting more exciting

    Time to evaluate - and celebrate

    2009-12-14T13:04:00

    The Excellence in BSF Awards show just how far we've come

    Education frameworks: evaluated

    2009-11-12T10:38:00

    With education playing a crucial role in construction workload, Partnerships for Schools has demonstrated that frameworks work

    BSF brings in the benefits

    2009-09-09T14:29:00

    Providing 110,000 pupils with new facilities and buildings is something to be proud of

    No summer holiday for the BSF programme

    2009-08-12T17:30:00

    Rather than shutting down for the summer holidays BSF schools will open their doors to the local community

    More than bricks and mortar

    2008-12-09T14:50:00

    Over 40 schools and new academies are due to be built, remodelled or refurbished in local authorities throughout the Gateway region as part of Building Schools for the Future. But iit has deeper significance to the Thames Gateway