Alastair Stewart
Alastair Stewart is a construction analyst at Progressive Research. He is a former business editor for Building and has been an analyst following international housing, construction and materials markets. He is a member of the Experian housebuilding forecasting panel.
Boris’s bridge too far and other doomed grands projets
Boris Johnson’s mooted bridge to France joins a select club of the daftest schemes dreamt up by architects and engineers.
Carillion, it was really worth nothing in the end
The fallout will continue for months, says analyst Alastair Stewart
Why Brexit will be good for the UK – and construction
One Brexiteer ticks off Remainers (and that includes us at Building)
Brexit will be good for Britain
Make no mistake, last week’s vote to leave the EU has created many unknowns but construction is an entrepreneurial and essential industry and will do better unfettered by EU regs
Was Miller right to sell its construction business?
Nice price for Galliford Try and stuttering housing market add up to a bold decision by Miller
Figures show the real cost of buying work in the recession
Alastair Stewart looks at Building’s assessment of which major contractors has won and lost through the recession - and why
Things can only get wetter
Why the mix of flooding and politics spells good news for contractors and consultants
Stuttering recovery spells nervous times for contractors
Rising materials prices and payment problems are squeezing margins and piling on pressure despite the recovery
Construction's dreaming of a white Christmas
Whisper it, but such is the demand for staff and materials, a heavy cold snap could actually help the industry cope with the recovery
Merry Christmas for brickies
With the housing market rebounding the materials industry needs to act quickly if there is to be enough capacity
Construction pantomime offers seasonal cheer
While subbies, contractors and architects are all reporting rising workloads, the pressure is still on for those at the back end of the supply chain
Strewth! Problems 'Down Under' for Balfour Beatty
The construction giant’s bout of Australian troubles will be familiar to many other contractors
Beware of the perils of Qatar work
Why resisting the lure of the 2022 World Cup might be good news for your business
Don't treat housing ministers like premiership managers
Alastair Stewart on why getting rid of the first housing minister in years who knew anything about the industry is a mistake
Seriously, Crystal Palace plans are no joke
Why the plans to rebuild the famous Crystal Palace of 1851 might actually be more than a billionaire’s pipe dream
The inevitable fate of Help to Buy
Chancellor George Osborne reportedly rowing back on mortgage guarantee programme
HS2 will speed ahead with Higgins on board
Sir David Higgins’ appointment to HS2 is the clearest signal yet that the project will leave the sidings
The politics behind Help to Buy
What will become of the government’s divisive housing scheme after the 2015 General Election?
Walkie Talkie: The danger of innovation
Pioneering designs can lead to monumental headaches, as the team behind 20 Fenchurch Street will be well aware
How happy is the housing market?
Housebuilders have received a massive injection of confidence from government, but like any drug fix the good times cannot last long