Andrew Kinsey

Andrew Kinsey is an operations director and head of sustainability for construction at Mace.

Andrew Kinsey is responsible for a team of sustainability professionals supporting Mace’s construction business to achieve its challenging sustainability goals.

Andrew has 15 years’ experience working in the UK property and construction sector. He recently won the UK Green Building Council/PRP Rising Star Award, presented at Ecobuild 2013, in particular for his work on the athletes village at the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

He is a regular speaker on sustainability matters, and represents Mace on industry panels such as the UK Contractors Group Environmental Forum.

A chartered environmentalist since 2005, he has worked on several industry best practice guides and research projects such as CIRIA’s Environmental Good Practice On Site and the CIP Construction Environmental Manual.