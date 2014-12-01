Andrew Kinsey
Andrew Kinsey is an operations director and head of sustainability for construction at Mace.
Andrew Kinsey is responsible for a team of sustainability professionals supporting Mace’s construction business to achieve its challenging sustainability goals.
Andrew has 15 years’ experience working in the UK property and construction sector. He recently won the UK Green Building Council/PRP Rising Star Award, presented at Ecobuild 2013, in particular for his work on the athletes village at the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
He is a regular speaker on sustainability matters, and represents Mace on industry panels such as the UK Contractors Group Environmental Forum.
A chartered environmentalist since 2005, he has worked on several industry best practice guides and research projects such as CIRIA’s Environmental Good Practice On Site and the CIP Construction Environmental Manual.
- Comment
Managing the unknown unknowns
We can’t afford to be ignorant of what goes on in our supply chains, the risks are just too great …
- Comment
Is your waste data rubbish?
Robust data about waste produced on site needs to comply to certain standards, but so far this isn’t happening in England
- Comment
Going round in circles
We’ve all heard the mantra: ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’, but should we be doing more?
- Comment
Does B.O. really stink?
Biodiversity offsetting may be controversial, but we can all do our bit to improve the environment and natural habitats
- Comment
Water, water, everywhere
Flood protection has become national headlines for good reason, so we need to take a long, hard look at the options available
- Comment
Who will be the next rising star of sustainability?
This year’s nominees for the UKGBC award show that a very important part of being greener is spreading the message
- Comment
Changing behavior requires genuine engagement
The best way to reduce waste to to prevent it being created in the first place. Reducing waste on site therefore requires early and meaningful intervention
- Comment
Is BREEAM's credit on target for construction site impacts?
BREEAM’s targets for construction waste are a good idea in principle, but how achievable are they in practice?
- Comment
Going paperless
The Forest Stewardship Council has created an online certification system - but is the industry prepared to use it?
- Comment
What's gone wrong with waste?
High diversion from landfill sounds good, but that’s only part of a much bigger picture
- Comment
Lost opportunities
The no marketing rules are impeding knowledge sharing as well as publicity opportunities